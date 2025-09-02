Intensified campaign vs dengue, leptospirosis urged

THE Bacolod City Council urged the City Health Office (CHO) and all barangays to intensify dengue, leptospirosis, and influenza prevention campaigns in view of the ongoing rainy season.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored a resolution, said the onset of the rainy season increases the risk of vector-borne and water-borne diseases such as dengue fever, leptospirosis, and seasonal influenza, posing serious threats to public health.

He said the alarming rise in cases this year calls for urgent and community-based interventions.

He added that as of July 5, 2025, CHO records revealed that dengue cases in Bacolod surged to 532 cases, a 148.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, including two fatalities.

Leptospirosis cases also increased by 50 percent with 12 cases and 6 deaths recorded as of late July 2025.

“This resolution is about saving lives. Dengue, leptospirosis, and influenza are preventable diseases. If we intensify information drives, cleanup campaigns, and early detection measures, we can significantly reduce infections and avoid overwhelming our hospitals,” Distrito said.

Distrito noted that the Department of Health (DOH) continues to advocate preventive strategies such as the “4S Kontra Dengue” campaign or Search and Destroy mosquito-breeding sites; Self-protection; Seek early consultation; and Support localized fogging and spraying—as well as community-level interventions against leptospirosis and flu.

"Barangays serve as our frontline in health promotion and disease prevention through localized cleanup drives, health education, and prompt referral and monitoring systems," Distrito said.

He said intensified preventive campaigns and community-based interventions at the barangay level remain the most effective strategies to curb disease incidences, protect public health, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and avoid overburdening the health system.

"This is a collective responsibility. By working together, the government, barangays, and our citizens, we can protect public health and prevent unnecessary deaths during this rainy season.” Distrito said. (MAP)