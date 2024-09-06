Intensified info drive brings down leptospirosis cases in Bacolod City

Leptospirosis cases here decreased by 75 percent from January to mid-August this year compared to the cases during the same period in 2023, records of the City Health Office (CHO) on Wednesday showed.

Only 16 cases, including six deaths, were reported in the entire 34 reporting weeks in 2024, compared to the previous year’s 66 cases, with 12 deaths.

In an interview, city health officer Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli said an intensified information campaign played a huge role in bringing down the cases.

“We are trying to intensify our campaign against diseases like this. Health promotion is important to disseminate information. Also, this year, floods are not that prevalent compared to last year,” she added.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by leptospira spirochetes bacteria contracted through the urine of infected animals, especially rats.

Since exposure to flood waters can cause infection, Gensoli said awareness prevents a person from wading in to avoid contracting the illness.

“They are now aware that they should not wade in floodwaters, but if they are staying in a flooded area, they have to wear boots and other protective gear,” she added.

In an advisory, the CHO encourages adults and children to take leptospirosis prophylaxis as soon as possible following exposure or wading or contact with possibly contaminated water or ground and consult immediately at the nearest health center or private medical doctor.

Twelve villages recorded cases based on the CHO records, including Barangays 35, Pahanocoy, Punta Taytay, and Vista Alegre, with two each; and Barangays 6, 12, 39, Alijis, Mansilingan, Mandalagan, Felisa, and Estefania, with one case each. (PNA)