Intensify campaign vs illegal cockfighting urged

THE Bacolod City Council urged the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to intensify the monitoring, regulation, and apprehension of illegal cockfighting activities within the city.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, said they already approved a resolution, which he authored, to address the continued proliferation of unauthorized cockfighting events being conducted without the necessary permits from the City Government.

He said that under existing laws and ordinances, cockfighting is a regulated activity, and only those events duly authorized by the City Council are considered lawful, such as cockfighting activities conducted in barangays during fiestas and barangay charter days, subject to proper authorization and regulation.

However, he added that reports indicate that illegal cockfighting persists in various forms, including operations outside licensed cockpits, events held on non-permitted days, and activities conducted without proper authorization.

Distrito noted that the measure also comes in response to concerns raised by legitimate cockpit operators in Bacolod City, who have expressed alarm over the unfair competition posed by illegal operators.

"These unauthorized activities not only undermine lawful businesses but also deprive the city of legitimate revenues and weaken regulatory enforcement," Distrito said.

He said the City Government has clear authority under the Local Government Code of 1991 to regulate cockfighting activities within its jurisdiction.

“It is imperative that this authority be upheld to protect legitimate operators and ensure public order,” he added.

The resolution highlights the critical role of the BCPO in enforcing laws and maintaining peace and order, as well as the mandate of the GAB to supervise and regulate gaming and sporting activities related to cockfighting.

By strengthening coordination among the BCPO, GAB, and the City Government, Distrito said the City Council aims to ensure that all cockfighting activities in Bacolod City are conducted strictly in accordance with the law.

He said they reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding legitimate businesses, preserving public order, and enforcing regulatory measures against illegal gambling-related activities. (MAP)