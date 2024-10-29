Intensify campaign vs viral exanthem urged

The Bacolod City Council urged the City Health Office (CHO) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to intensify surveillance and to provide adequate measures to prevent the spread of viral exanthem.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella, the chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said yesterday they already passed a resolution to prevent the spread of viral exanthem.

He said on October 17, 2024, 32 students at the Negros Occidental High School were afflicted by Viral Exanthem or “Makayha”.

He added viral exanthem is an eruptive skin rash that is often related to a viral infection that can cause rashes, bumps, or blotches on the skin which can be contagious.

" The CHO and together with the DepEd- Bacolod is respectfully enjoined to provide adequate measures and precautions to avoid and suppress the spread of viral exanthem to the public, more particularly students in the classroom settings," Puentevella said.

He said proper information dissemination and adequate precautionary measures are needed to prevent and suppress the threat of viral exanthem.

Puentevella noted that Section 15 of Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.

Puentevella disclosed that students with skin rashes should remain home until the rashes have completely disappeared or have been cleared by a physician as safe to return to school. /MAP.