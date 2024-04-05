INTENTIONAL OR ACCIDENTAL | Grass fires caused by human activities, BFP says

The grass fire incidents in Bacolod City are caused by human activities, either intentionally or accidentally.

This was stressed by Bacolod City Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza on Thursday, April 4, after they received at least 13 fire calls incidents on April 2.

Of the 13 fire calls, nine were grass fires.

"So far, this is the highest grass fire incidents happened in just one day. If our level of caution is high, we can lessen the incidents of grass fire," Jardeleza said.

He said most of the cause of grass fire incidents were due to the discarded cigarette butts.

"If we are aware and properly disposing the cigarette butts, we can prevent the grass fire incidents," he added.

Jardeleza noted that they are facing difficulty to determine the identity of the individuals who were throwing their cigarette butts in a vacant lot.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) records showed that a total of 350 fire incidents were recorded in Bacolod City from January 1 to March 31.

Of the number, 270 were grass fires and 80 were structural, vehicular, rubbish and post fires.

Jardeleza also assured the public that they have enough water supply to respond in fire calls and they have identified working hydrants in various barangays.

Moreover, Jardeleza said on April 1, they conducted the controlled burning along Bredco Port with the cooperation of the barangay officials and the business establishment in the area.

He said it's their strategy to prevent the uncontrolled fires in the city.

He added that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also tapped the office of Councilor Claudio Puentevella to coordinate with various homeowner associations to identify the vacant lot to prevent the grass fire.*