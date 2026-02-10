International school breaks ground in Bacolod

A NEW international school is set to rise in Bacolod City in 2027.

This was after the Singapore School Bacolod broke ground for the construction of the building at the Megaworld's 53-hectare Northill Gateway township along the Bacolod–Silay Airport Access Road on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The ceremony was led by the School President Trixie Suarez, Mayor Greg Gasataya, and Megaworld officials.

Gasataya also welcomed the establishment of the Singaporean-based school, expressing optimism that it will enhance academic opportunities for Bacolodnon students while contributing to local development.

Gasataya said the presence of an international school will give learners more avenues to excel academically and compete globally.

“This international school will provide better opportunities for our learners who are aiming to study in bigger universities abroad,” he said.

He added that the project will also boost the city’s economic development.

Singapore School Bacolod will be the fifth Singapore School campus in the Philippines, joining existing campuses in Manila, Clark, Cavite, and Cebu.

The Bacolod campus, located along Cane Street at Northill Gateway by Megaworld, is envisioned as a green campus that integrates Bacolod’s local character while upholding international education standards.

Suarez, who also serves as school head of Singapore School Cebu, said the decision to establish a campus in Bacolod was driven by strong demand from parents seeking international education options for their children.

She said the school’s commitment to training local teachers to adapt to the Singaporean curriculum for elementary levels and the Cambridge curriculum for secondary education, ensuring high-quality instruction while preserving local identity.

“There’s so much potential and promise here, and we’re very excited to educate the children of Bacolod,” she added.

Suarez noted that through this, they will be able to aspire and reach the top universities in the world.

The school is expected to open for School Year 2027–2028, with classes scheduled to begin on July 27, 2027.

Suarez said the Bacolod campus reflects a shared vision with the city to nurture future leaders, professionals, and community builders.

She also underscored the importance of collaboration among the school, the community, and the local government in shaping graduates who are globally competitive yet culturally grounded. (MAP)