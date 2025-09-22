Inventory, mapping of Bacolod government assets asked

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the General Services Office (GSO), through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, in coordination with the Commission on Audit (COA), to conduct a comprehensive inventory, mapping, and valuation of all Bacolod City government assets and submit a consolidated report to the City Council.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored the resolution, said there is a need for up-to-date and accurate records of all assets, including city-owned real properties, vehicles, and equipment.

“Proper management and accounting of government properties are vital to good governance and fiscal responsibility. With a complete and updated inventory and valuation, we can safeguard Bacolod City’s assets, prevent misuse or loss, and identify properties that may be developed to generate revenue or public benefit,” Distrito said.

The measure cites Section 16 and Section 129 of the Local Government Code of 1991, which mandate local governments to exercise powers necessary for efficient governance and maximize revenues through proper valuation and utilization of government properties.

Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on government assets, said it also aligns with COA Circular Nos. 2020-006 and 2015-007, which require regular physical inventory and valuation of all government-owned real and movable properties.

Councilors Dindo Ramos and Celia Matea Flor, co-authors of the resolution, also emphasized that this is about accountability and transparency.

“Bacolod must know exactly what it owns, where those assets are, and their current condition. Only then can we make sound decisions on how to use, maintain, or develop them for the people’s benefit,” they said.

They added that by mapping and valuing the city’s assets, they can better plan for infrastructure, social services, and economic development.

“This is about ensuring that every property and resource entrusted to the city truly works for the welfare of Bacolodnons,” they said.

City officials pointed out that the absence of a current and unified inventory exposes the city to risks such as unaccounted properties, encroachment, illegal occupation, and foregone revenues.

“The City Council believes that a consolidated and comprehensive report will guide Bacolod City in protecting and optimizing its properties, in line with the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance,” the councilors said. (MAP)