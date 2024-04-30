INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY | BTAO head may face suspension due to series of offenses

Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head Patrick Lacson may face suspension from his post after he committed a series of offenses, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, April 29.

Benitez said he’s only waiting for the recommendation of the City Legal Office (CLO) who conducted an investigation on the incidents such as bringing the government vehicle, or MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab), to his house and removing the government sticker on it, and the memorandum he issued to all the traffic enforcers.

He said the first offense is administrative in nature and is really a warning, but since he received two notices to explain, there might be more consequences because of the second notice to explain.

“We have a due process and Lacson should face a suspension ranging from one day to one month,” he added.

The mayor noted that the said issue is more of not following certain administrative policies and it’s not related to his performance as a BTAO head.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said they would submit their recommendation to the mayor, and upon review, Lacson committed a light offense for not following the rules and procedures in the offices.

He said that Lacson’s deputy officer-in-charge Jose Antonio Robello was also given a first offense as one of the signatories of Lacson’s memorandum.

To avoid a similar incident, he said the department head should ask the opinion of the City Legal Office before issuing a memorandum to their personnel.*