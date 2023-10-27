Investigative body created to probe alleged corruption at BTAO

The Bacolod City Council approved a resolution creating an investigative body to inquire about the alleged illegal and corrupt activities in the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO).

The resolution was authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on laws.

Espino said they received several reports regarding the alleged illegal activities conducted by the BTAO, especially with the release of the impounded motor vehicle.

He said the common allegation raised by the complainants is the releasing of impounded motor vehicles despite the 3 p.m. cut-off since it is the time that the assigned cashier from the City Treasurer's Office reports back to the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

"There is a need to create an investigative body to inquire into these alleged practices in order to ascertain and apprehend BTAO officials who continuously conduct the said illegal activities," he added.

Espino disclosed that it is imperative to take measures to combat corruption, promote transparency, and uphold the principles of good governance.*