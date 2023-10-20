IPs from Talisay to benefit from ‘spooky trick or treat’

The May’s Organic Garden has partnered with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bacolod Inc. to hold a Halloween kids party for a cause that will benefit a community of indigenous people (IP) in Barangay Katilingban, Talisay City.

Dubbed “Spooky Trick or Treat,” the activity will be held at May’s Organic Garden at Barangay Pahanocoy in Bacolod City on October 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JCI Bacolod Executive Vice President and Project Chair Aljon Candelasa said they signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with May’s Organic Garden on Wednesday, October 18, for the implementation of various activities and projects for one year.

The MOA stated that the two organizations recognized the need to collaborate further on business development opportunities, corporate social responsibility programs, as well as self and member development to create a positive impact on the community.

They also seek to begin collaborations in business summit and IP community outreach programs, and any other endeavors that both parties may agree to pursue, it added.

Candelasa said the “Spooky Trick or Treat” is the first of the many endeavors they will undertake together with May’s Organic Garden.

“We are grateful to May's Organic Garden for this collaboration and partnership, it’s an opportunity for us to raise funds for our adopted community at Barangay Katilingban in Talisay City,” he added.

The Halloween kids party for a cause targets to gather 100 children in Bacolod City and nearby localities in Negros Occidental aged three to 12 years old.

Guardians may register their kids and buy tickets at the May’s Organic Garden. For inquiries, they can call the latter through 09171375175.

The P350 registration fee is inclusive of entrance and swimming at the resort. Restaurants will also be opened so the guardians can buy food for their children.

There will be a “spooky runway” where the child with the best Halloween costume will be chosen. Prices and other giveaways will also be given and raffled off, respectively, including a free overnight stay at May’s Organic Garden.

For her part, May’s Organic Garden owner May Aileen Uy said they are excited to announce a new partnership with JCI Bacolod for their upcoming community project.

“This collaboration will allow us to combine our resources and expertise to make a more significant impact on our local community,” she added.

Aside from Uy and Candelasa, also present during the MOA signing were May’s Organic Garden co-owner Ramon Uy and manager Jane Balontong, JCI Bacolod president Josel Osal, vice president Mary Chell Hinojales and director Daisy Talapiero. (PR)