Isabela inaugurates new Sangguniang Bayan Office; Ati leader in town council receives her first salary

The Local Government of Isabela inaugurated its new Sangguniang Bayan Office on December 13, 2023.

Municipal Mayor Irene Montilla and Vice Mayor Juan Miguel Montilla with the members of the Sangguniang Bayan led the inauguration. It was blessed by Rev. Fr. Roger Aliligay, Parochial Vicar of San Nicolas Tolentino Parish Church.

Mayor Montilla said it’s part of her dream to strengthen the public institutions and this Sangguniang Bayan Office is among those that have been realized. This was funded by the Local Government unit and the budget was released in two tranches amounting to P6 million this new home is for the Vice Mayor and SB members, she hopes they will be able to pass ordinances that will be beneficial to the people, including the most marginalized sector.

“I want them to review previous ordinances, update them, and digitize them to modernize the legislative works. Come up with the legislation that will help the community,” she said.

Vice Mayor Montilla said, “This new Legislative Office aims to inspire our people and our Sangguniang Bayan members to work more to benefit our people. Our legislative cornerstone would be speedy, relevant, and applicable to the current times.”

ATI LEADER, NOW AN SB MEMBER

Ati Leader Teresita "Dayku" Sinceda is a new member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Isabela.

She is the first Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative of Isabela to become a member of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Vice Mayor Montilla said,” This is the first time in the 5th Congressional District that the Indigenous Peoples are represented in the council, particularly in the Town of Isabela.

Mayor Irene Montilla also said, “She assumed the post last October and the process took time for this to be realized.”

She was appointed by the IP community to represent them in the council.

There is a significant number of IPs living in eight barangays in the town and it needs that someone should represent them in the council so that their concerns will be addressed.

Her representation in the council was based on the population requirement and also with the help of the town’s Chief Executive.

“Since I want the IPs to have their voices represented in the council, we pushed for their representation in the council,” Mayor Irene Montilla said.

SB member and Ati leader Sinceda received her first salary amounting to more than P80,000 during the session of the Sangguniang Bayan.

She was happy to receive the check from Mayor Irene Montilla and Vice Mayor Montilla in the presence of her fellow SB members and town employees.

Sinceda was recently awarded the Gawad Gabay para sa Katutubo, recognizing her expertise as a Cultural Master in ensuring the transmission of Buhay na Dunong in the School of Living Traditions and continuing to enrich indigenous cultures and traditions in the Philippines.*