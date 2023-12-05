Isabela LGU continues annual Christmas outreach

The Local Government Unit of the Municipality of Isabela continues its yearly tradition of bringing holiday cheers through a Christmas outreach program for the town’s children.

Now on its eight the year, the Chirstmas outreach kicked off the first day of the Nine Days of Christmas for more than 700 pupils from Tinongan Elementary School and Canlupa Elementary School held in Brgy. Tinongan, Dec. 4. The kick off was led by Vice Mayor Juan Miguel Montilla along with municipal employees,

Montilla said that the annual program is an initiative of the administration to connect with different communities and even families to spread the “Christmas spirit at the Sweet Heart of Negros.”

“Christmas is about family and joy for our children. As we embrace this season, we want to share the love, hope, and sweet promise of a brighter tomorrow in Isabela,” he added.

This year, a total of 2,550 children from nine elementary and kindergarten schools were chosen as the recipients of the said outreach program.

Started as an initiative during the administration of late Mayor Enrique Montilla III, the children enjoyed the served foods, the iconic 'ice cream ni mayor', fun-filled activities and games, and a tour of the sugarcane field view of the Brgy. Tinongan with the Christmas train. (PR)