Isabela village gets water system project

Barangay Sikatuna in Isabela town, Negros Occidental, which was previously affected by insurgents, received a water system project from the Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC) through the efforts of the 62nd Infantry Battalion on Wednesday, November 29.

The ceremonial turnover of the Elevated Water Tank was facilitated by the 62IB and graced by Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla, Colonel Marces Gayat, Deputy Commander, Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR), and Lieutenant Colonel William Pesase Jr., commanding officer of 62IB.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the said project was held on August 16, and construction started on September 2.

The realization of establishing a potable water system in the barangay was accomplished with the assistance of the Community Support Program (CSP) Team of the 62IB. The lack of potable water is one of the prevailing issues identified by the CSP Team in the area.

Sikatuna Barangay Captain Dionaldo Asuncion thanked PAFCPIC and the Philippine Army for providing them with a water system project.

“Despite the mountainous terrain of our barangay, the project still reached us. You did not abandon us, and you found a way to provide us with support,” Asuncion said.

In his message, 303rd Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin said, “Our collective effort and cooperation have yielded significant success for our community. This project is a major step towards enhancing health and progress in the barangay. Through our collaboration, we are not only creating a water system but also laying the foundation for hope and positive change for our people.”

For his part, Major General Marion Sison, the commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the 303rd Brigade, 62IB, and partner stakeholders for their collaborative effort that resulted in the completion and turnover of the said project.

Sikatuna is one of the eight insurgency-cleared villages in Isabela and also a recipient of the Local Government Support Fund-Support to Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP) of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).*