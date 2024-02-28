ISF, people’s groups get P27-M projects

Integrated Social Forestry (ISF) Organizations and People’s Organizations from various upland and coastal towns and cities of Negros Occidental received various projects worth a total of P27 million from the Provincial Government through PEMO, at the Capitol, February 26.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson led the ceremonial turnover of the seedlings, processing equipment, farm tools, and logistical support to the beneficiaries.

The turnover of the various projects is intended to support their livelihood and at the same time, encourage them to protect and conserve the province’s natural resources.

It is also part of the implementation of the 2023 programs, projects and activities for the development and management of the upland ecosystem in partnership with 25 LGUs, 37 communities, and five local conservation groups. (PR)