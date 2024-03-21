Island schools get books on Public Library Day

San Carlos City Public Library (SCCPL) handed over 227 books to San Juan Elementary School (SJES) and 264 books to Sipaway National High School (SNHS), March 20.

Said activity was part of the 65th Public Library Day celebrations anchored on the theme: “Ikaw, Ako, at ang Pampublikong Aklatan. Higit Animnapu’t Limang Taong Pagtutugunan” and Brigada Aklatan.

Aside from giving textbooks, reference books, magazines, and journals, a feeding program and storytelling session for pupils of SJES also took place.

SCCPL Librarian Stella Fetiluna said the activity was held every year under Proclamation No. 563, series of 1959.

She shared that the donation of books is not just meant for schools, but also for the community that could hardly access the city library.

San Carlos City Children and Women’s Affair Inc. (SCCCAWAI) President Ma. Consuelo Janice Carmona also cited that the Philippines ranks low in reading comprehension. Thus, she encouraged students to read books, learn, and practice reading; and invited everyone to visit SCCPL.

SJES Principal Ma. Theresa Martinez and SNHS Secondary School Principal Edgar Palagtiosa said that they were happy to be the recipient of the reading materials which could help their learners and teachers.

They also thanked the local government unit (LGU) of San Carlos City, the public library, and Brigada News FM for initiating the activity.

Trisha Mae Escoton, 9-year-old Grade 3 pupil of SJES, said she was happy that their school received books since she often visits their library to read.

She shared that she also enjoyed the storytelling session which encouraged them to learn more. She looks forward to another storytelling activity from City Public Library. (PR)