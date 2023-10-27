Israeli gov't to extend benefits to family of slain Negrense OFW

The Embassy of Israel in Manila has committed to assist the family of Negrense overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Loreta Alacre, who got killed in the Hamas attacks, in filing claims for benefits from the Israel Social Security Institute.

Consul Moti Cohen relayed the message of the Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss to the bereaved family during his visit to her wake in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

“The Government of Israel will extend its support to you in the same way that they support bereaved Israeli families. The Embassy of Israel in Manila will assist you (to) facilitate your claims for benefits from the Israel Social Security Institute,” Fluss said in a letter addressed to the Alacre family.

He extended to the kin of the caregiver the Embassy's “deepest sympathy and condolences for their loss” as he declared they are “now joining a big Israeli family – the family of victims of terror.”

“Joining this family entitles you with financial and other assistance care of (the) Government of Israel,” Fluss said.

The remains of Alacre, who died during the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, arrived in Negros Occidental on Oct. 22.

She is the first among the OFW fatalities repatriated to the country.

“The Government of Israel has enough in giving compensation and benefits to all the victims. Loreta is the same as any other Israeli. The benefits that she will get are the same as any other Israeli citizen,” Cohen said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Western Visayas OIC-Regional Director Rizza Joy Moldes joined the Israeli consul during the meeting with the siblings of Alacre.

Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said the presence of the Israeli consul in Cadiz City is “very heartwarming.”

“It’s a big deal for me. Israel treats the OFWs the same as the Israeli citizens. Lorie will get exactly the same pension received by an Israeli citizen. The support is outpouring,” he added.

Escalante said Alacre was the family breadwinner; she sends four of her nieces and nephews to school.

The Negrense caregiver, who has been working in Israel, mainly in Tel Aviv, since 2008, was attending a music festival near the Gaza Strip when the Hamas attacks happened.

In a social media post, Noam Solomon, her employer, described the caregiver as “dedicated and devoted” to their family for more than 14 years. (PNA)