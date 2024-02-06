Italian students, int’l culinary group tour Sagay City

Students of University of Gastronomic Sciences, Italy and Slow Food International visited Sagay City for a two-day didactic learning tour.

With the gale warning issued by the authorities upon their arrival , we have shifted to other destinations to land tours - Museo sang Bata sa Negros and Community of Colors with Syano Artlink, Kape Albarako Cafe and Gallery and The Beach House in Brgy Old Sagay and the shielded mangrove forest of Lapus Lapus Conservation Area in Brgy Bulanon.

The delegation rode the trisikad and tour the Community of Colors in Brgy Old Sagay with Bougainvilla Sikad Guides and tried Rosalia Alvarado’s iced coffee with sugar mollasses and native kakanin - rice with candied coconut.

They also tried grounding their feet on Margaha sand as a form of healing while the raging waves greeted them. Museum junior guides also toured them at the marine story of the Museo sang Bata sa Negros and linked biodiversity to food security. The tour also discussed about Sagay’s marine conservation program and the pioneer work of the late Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo G. Marañon, Jr.

At Marañon Family’s The Beach House, they learned how coconut are being traditionally collected and fermented by indigenous vinegar harvester locally termed as “mananguete”. They also tried the coconut juice as welcome drinks harvested from the tree planted by the late governor himself back in the day. The group also enjoyed a lunch spread by Agnes Maranon-Iida.

They immediately went to Lapus Lapus Conservation Area and talked to fisherfolks - about fishing and climate change. The community also showed how sea cucumber is prepared as a dish.

In the evening, on behalf of Mayor Javelosa, Vice Mayor Leo Rafael M. Cueva and City Administrator Atty Ryan Bonghanoy met with the delegates at Enting’s for dinner. Mark Lobaton also showed them how kinilaw is prepared.

Vicente “Enting” Lobaton is the kinilaw artist in the Philippines. We can only have a good “kinilaw” if you have a protected marine biodiversity where the star of the dish is the fresh fish.

The next day with the warning still up, they went back to the fish cage at the said conservation area and learned how this traditional fishing method is being practiced. They were assisted by the Lapus Lapus Floating Cottage Assn led by their president Joefel Relos.

The team was accompanied by Prof. Rae Macapagal of the University of the Philippines and UNIGS alumnus, and trip facilitator Prof. Rowan Hallet.

This is the university's third visit with the recommendation of Slow Food Negros Movement. (PR)