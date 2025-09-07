Jail bureau, Norsu sign deal on detainee education

A MEMORANDUM of agreement (MOA) was signed between the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Negros Island Region (BJMP-NIR) and Negros Oriental State University (Norsu) to advance the education and reintegration of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Norsumain campus in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The collaboration, led by BJMP-NIR regional director Jail Chief Superintendent Brendan Fulgencio and Norsu President Dr. Noel Marjon Yasi, underscores both institutions’ shared commitment to enhancing opportunities for PDLs.

Jail Senior Inspector Juniven Rey Umadhay, spokesperson of the BJMP-NIR, said the agreement includes Norsu's support through community extension programs that will provide PDLs with access to college education, specialized training, and values formation programs.

He said these initiatives aim to prepare PDLs for successful reintegration into society, fostering rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.

Umadhay added that the partnership reflects a strong commitment to transformative programs that not only uplift the lives of PDLs but also contribute to safer and more resilient communities.

“We cannot solely carry out our mandate to promote developmental opportunities for our PDLs. We need and appreciate institutions like Norsu for assisting us in this noble undertaking,” Fulgencio said in a statement.

Yasi also said everyone deserves a second chance to change and become a better person, and Norsu will provide that opportunity for deserving PDLs.

The signing was also attended by Jail Superintendent Ruth Estales, Jail Superintendent Jonairy Sitchon, Jail Chief Inspector Roly Bandeling, Jail Inspector Gerino Malto, Senior Jail Officer 4 Erwina Camacho, and NORSU faculty and staff. (MAP)