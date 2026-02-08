Jail visitor nabbed for illegal drugs

A JAIL visitor was arrested after she tried to bring illegal drugs inside the Metro Bacolod District Jail Male Dorm-Annex in Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City on February 7, 2026.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Negros Island Region (BJMP-NIR) records showed the suspect was identified as alias "Cheche," 31, a resident of Barangay 10, Bacolod City.

Chief Inspector Juniven Rey Umadhay, spokesperson of BJMP-NIR, said the suspect was arrested at 9:47 a.m. while carrying shabu inside the jail.

The suspect was about to visit her 29-year-old live-in partner, who is facing illegal drugs case.

Umadhay said their female jail officer was conducting a pat-down frisking to the visitor when she noticed protruding substance on the left pocket of the suspect.

He said the visitor was instructed to remove the thing, and a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu fell from her pocket.

He said the recovery of the shabu and the arrest of the visitor was in accordance with lawful procedure pursuant to the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and the BJMP operations manual.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 10. She is facing charges for violation of RA 9165. (MAP)