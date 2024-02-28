Japanese Rotarians to fund new clinic in Murcia

Members of the Rotary Club of Kyoto in Japan were in Negros Occidental this week to discuss funding of a new medical facility in the municipality of Murcia.

The Japanese Rotarians are no strangers to the province having visited last November for fellowship meetings with the Rotary Clubs of Silay and Bacolod-Marapara.

During that visit, the Kyoto delegation met with Murcia Mayor Victor Gerardo Rojas and expressed interest in helping to fund a much-needed health clinic with the emphasis on the care of mothers and their new born babies.

At a reception hosted by the municipality, Mayor Rojas welcomed the Kyoto Rotarians and expressed his sincere gratitude to the club for choosing Murcia as the recipient of the funding.

Details of the new clinic will be announced at a later date.

The Kyoto Rotarians were accompanied by Leah Tinsay, president of TriCastle International Inc. and a past president of the Rotary Club of Silay. (PR)