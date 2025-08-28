Jardin eyes filing raps against Baciwa board of directors

BACOLOD City Water District (Baciwa) General Manager Mona Dia Jardin is eyeing legal action against the board of directors for declaring the expiration of her term on the ground of “loss of confidence.”

Jardin said she is now consulting her lawyer for the possible filing of charges against the board members who approved Resolution 062, which declared the expiration of her term.

“I am not vacating and will not vacate my position, considering that the resolution is illegal, null and void, and without any basis both morally and in law,” Jardin said.

Baciwa earlier designated Engineer Michael Soliva as the new acting general manager effective August 22, 2025.

In Resolution 063 dated August 22, the board instructed Soliva to ensure an orderly and peaceful transition of duties, responsibilities, and accountabilities with Jardin, whose term of office they said expired on August 22.

On the same day, the board approved Resolution 062, declaring the expiration of Jardin’s term on the ground of “loss of confidence.”

The decision was approved by board chairperson Sonya Verdeflor, vice chairperson Edgardo Uychiat, and corporate secretary Clarrisa Araneta.

Board member Lorendo Dilag voted against the move, while board member Rich Ann Zayco abstained.

“My proposed termination came as a surprise as it was never an item on the agenda, preventing me from properly and intelligently airing my side regarding their allegation,” Jardin said.

She argued that “loss of confidence” is not a sufficient ground to terminate a government officer, especially a general manager, noting that due process requires a formal complaint, notice of hearing, and a formal investigation.

“A resolution is not enough to remove a public officer such as me, who is protected by Civil Service laws. I was illegally declared expired by the board,” she added.

Jardin said she is also seeking a formal investigation by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC).

She reported to her office on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, a newly hired security guard assigned by the board stopped her from entering.

She said she still recorded her time-in and was witnessed by the security assigned inside the water district.

Jardin added that she will continue to report to her office every day. (MAP)