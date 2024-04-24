‘Jasamazingjourney' gives away 16 motorcycles

To help ease the burden of kids undergoing peritoneal dialysis

sixteen Kawasaki Barako motorcycles with sidecars were given to the families of these children by Jasamazingjourney founder Jazmin Egan.

The turnover took place at Nature's Village Resort in Talisay City, Negros Occidental on April 23.

The beneficiaries of the motorcycles were the families of children who were the recipients of the concert-for-a-cause held on February 24. The concert featured performances by famous band Ben&Ben and local bands Doughbaby, Mondae Cleaners, and several renowned DJs.

The turnover event was attended by the children and their families, who expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

Egan was thankful that the Jasamazingjourney has been able to help children suffering from kidney disease and their families, who bear the burden of daily medical needs.

She asked the beneficiaries to use motorcycles to earn a living and sustain the needs of their children who are facing this kind of medical condition.

She also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her journey with the kids and other sectors who were recipients of her undertakings.

Jasamazingjourneycontinue to look for ways to help more children suffering from kidney diseases, and the founder is grateful that all of these positive things happen for a reason.

Many children are currently taking their medication at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, and the organization hopes to ease their burden.

She also urged the family beneficiaries to pay it forward when they can.*