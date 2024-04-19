Javelosa lauds bemedaled Sagay student-athletes from prov’l meet

Mayor Narciso “Narwin” Javelosa, Jr. congratulated all the athletes, teachers, and staff who represented Sagay City in the recently concluded Palarong Panlalawigan during a courtesy call at the Mayor’s Office, April 18.

Javelosa said he is grateful to all the athletes and their coaches and trainers for their hardwork and support as they brought home medals and awards for the city.

The Sagay City delegation brought home 13 gold, 11 silver, and 19 bronze medals, and was recongnized as Best Disciplined Delegation, 2nd Place in Best Managed Billeting School, and Champion in the Implementation of Learner Rights Protection.

The courtesy call was led by Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Mark Anthony Tan, and Division of Sagay heads Nenita P. Gamao, Theresa Q. Bingcang, and Josette Balandra, athletes, and coaches.

“The ultimate goal for the competition is to build the character and discipline of student athletes”, ASDS Tan said, adding “What matters most is there is transformation and there is evident values integration with students”.

He also assured that the DepEd Division Office and the LGU is always ready to support sports in Sagay.

Meanwhile, Sagaynon Athlete Kaiza Simbahon, speaking on behalf of the athletes that represented the city in the provincial meet, said she is grateful to everyone who supported the student delegates. (PR)