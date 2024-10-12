Javi Benitez leads 30,000 tree planting on his 30th birthday

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez led the tree-planting activity on October 8, 2024, his 30th birthday.

“For the 30 years I have lived on Earth, I launched my tree planting and tree growing initiative at Sitio Binintigan, Gawahon, Barangay XI, Victorias City, as a way of giving back to our Mother Earth. It is part of my commitment to take part in the protection and preservation of our environment,” he said.

All the 30,000 seedlings will be completely planted before his next birthday.

Mayor Benitez was joined by multi-sectoral groups and community organizations during the tree-planting activity.

This has made this 30th birthday extra special.

He also urged others to join this laudable cause for the greater good of the environment.

“Let us help one another by planting more trees and being part of this meaningful movement towards environmental protection and sustainability,” he said.