Javi Benitez leads 30,000 tree planting on his 30th birthday

On his 30th birthday, Mayor Javi Benitez led the tree-planting activity as a way of giving back to Mother Earth for 30 years of living on this planet.Victorias Information Office Photos
These are the youth and other volunteers who took part in the tree-planting activity initiated by Mayor Javi Benitez.Victorias Information Office Photos
They are doing this initiative for the greater good of the environment as well as its inhabitants.Victorias Information Office Photos

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez led the tree-planting activity on October 8, 2024, his 30th birthday. 

“For the 30 years I have lived on Earth, I launched my tree planting and tree growing initiative at Sitio Binintigan, Gawahon, Barangay XI, Victorias City, as a way of giving back to our Mother Earth. It is part of my commitment to take part in the protection and preservation of our environment,” he said.

All the 30,000 seedlings will be completely planted before his next birthday. 

Mayor Benitez was joined by multi-sectoral groups and community organizations during the tree-planting activity.

This has made this 30th birthday extra special.

He also urged others to join this laudable cause for the greater good of the environment. 

“Let us help one another by planting more trees and being part of this meaningful movement towards environmental protection and sustainability,” he said.

Mayor Javi Benitez with his Mom Nikki Lopez - Benitez and his employees and volunteers wished him well during his 30th birthday celebration held at the hinterlands of Victorias City.Victorias Information Office Photos
With the tree planters.Victorias Information Office Photos
The aerial view of the site where the tree planting was held during the 30th birthday of Mayor Javi Benitez.Victorias Information Office Photos

