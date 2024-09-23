Javi Benitez to run for congressman

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez declared Friday that he will run for for congressman of the 3rd district of Negros Occidental.

His announcement was made before about 8,000 family leaders, Barangay officials, and local officials during the district-wide Padayon Assembly at the Victorias City Coliseum on Friday.

Benitez got the support and endorsements of his father Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo " Albee" Benitez, TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez and Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

The mayor's mother, Nikki Lopez Benitez was also present to support him.

Mayor Javi Benitez succeeded his uncle who held the position before his appointment to TESDA.

To continue the legacy of the Benitez was emphasized during Mayor Javi's declaration citing the performance and various projects that the two Benitez's done for the third district.

Mayor Javi meanwhile endorsed Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III for Mayor of the city this coming election. He said he leaves it to Bantug to choose his Vice Mayor same as with other incumbent mayors under the third district.

In the case of E.B.Magalona Ang Silay City, it will be decided by Secretary Kiko Benitez.

Currently, the district is under Abang Lingkod Partylist Representative Stephen Paduano, as caretaker until the election in 2025.

Benitez said he will continue the "legacy of service" left by his father when he was a congressman and his uncle in representing the district in Congress.

He said he wants to continue the Benitez brand of public service.

After his declaration, Benitez signed his certificate of Candidacy for filing on October 6 under the ruling party of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (TDE)