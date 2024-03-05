JCI Bacolod inducts new set of officers

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bacolod has inducted its new set of officers for 2024 to 2025 in rites held at the Marie, Base Function Hall in Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City recently.

Now in its 76th year, JCI Bacolod remains true to its cause of nurturing young people so they can become great leaders, its Executive Vice President Aljon Candelasa said.

“To create sustainable and long-term results, the organization is committed to develop its members and equip them with the necessary skills to create positive change,” he added.

The new set of officers is headed by President Josel Osal, who succeeded Immediate Past President Donalyn Lastima.

The other officers included Candelasa as executive vice president; Joel Gutierrez Jr. – vice president for internal; Mary Chell Hinojales Katrine – vice president for external affairs; Mark Matthew Hervias – secretary; Carolle Sellado – treasurer; and Danice Jun Dalioan – auditor.

Serving as directors are Karl Jan Riolo for Individual Development; Jessica Marie Villa for Sports and Wellness; Romnick Catatista for Membership and Retention; Rica Joyce Orense for Local Skills Development; Nathalie Francia Galban for Internationalism; and Daisy Talapiero for Community Development.

Lovely Charmaine Gomez and Ginro Palermo are the deputy for Business Development and Individual Development, respectively.

JCI Philippines National President Atty. Mark Peter “Mac” Quilaneta, who also served as guest of honor and speaker, administered their oath of office.

Meanwhile, also present during the 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies were 2024 JCI Philippines Area 4 Vice President Atty. Ralph Martin Yu, 2024 JCI Philippines Regional Vice President for Western Visayas Michael Angelo Zayco, 2006 JCI Philippines National President Ismael “Maeng” Penado, former JCI Bacolod presidents and members, among others. (PR)