JCI Bacolod Triumphs at the 44th Area Conference

JCI Bacolod made an outstanding mark at the 44th JCI Philippines - Visayas Area Conference held from September 6-8, 2024, in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

The chapter sent 11 delegates, securing over 10 prestigious awards, further solidifying its leadership in the region. Among the chapters in Area 4 of the JCI Philippines, JCI Bacolod was hailed as the chapter with the most bids submitted, with an impressive total of 31 entries.

This exceptional achievement led them to secure 7 Quadro Awards, 3 Bana-ag Awards, and 9 nominations for Top 5 Bids.

Their profound commitment to service to humanity stood out in the recent Area Conference.

Additionally, the chapter earned the titles of Top 2 in the Top 20 Local Organizations in the Visayas and Chapter with the Most Bids Submitted.

Rica Joyce Orense was named the Most Outstanding Regional Skills Development Director, while New Member Doña Adriana Esteban reached the finals in the Public Speaking competition.

The chapter also excelled in sports, with a 1st runner-up finish in the Regional Volleyball Competition.

Additionally, Member Doña Adriana Esteban and Deputy Director Ginro Palermo placed in the Top 7 of the AreaCon First-Timers Challenge Awardees.

The pinnacle of JCI Bacolod’s success came when it was recognized as the Most Outstanding Local Organization (Category 1) in the Visayas Area.

Chapter President Josel P. Osal was also honored as the Most Outstanding Local Organization President, reflecting the chapter’s dedication to providing Excellent Service for Empowered Leaders (ExSEL).

Here are the awards JCI Bacolod garnered during the conference:

7 QUADRO AWARDS: 1. Best Sports and Wellness Development Program - Bid Writer: Aika De Los Santos 2. Best Gender Equality Program - Bid Writer: Rica Joyce Orense 3. Best Inter-Organization Collaboration Program - Bid Writer: Jan Argie Lumapay 4. Most Outstanding JCI Family - Recipients: Rica Joyce Orense and Bebce Orense-Gentilezo 5.

Most Outstanding Member - Recipient: Mark Matthew Hervias 6. Most Outstanding Chapter President (Category 1) - Recipient: Josel P. Osal 7. Most Outstanding JCI Local Organization Award (Category 1) - Recipient: Josel P. Osal 3 BANA-AG AWARDS: 1. Best Local Corporate Responsibility Program - Bid Writer: Mark Matthew Hervias 2. Best JCI Week Celebration - Bid Writer: Katrine Carolle Sellado 3. Best Local Business and Entrepreneurship Program - Bid Writer: Mark Matthew Hervias 9 TOP 5 NOMINATIONS: 1. Best Environmental Sustainability Program - Bid Writer: Katrine Carolle Sellado 2. Best Cultural Affairs Program - Bid Writer: Nathalie Francia Galban 3. Best Civic Involvement Program - Bid Writer: Mark Matthew Hervias 4. Best Youth Development Program - Bid Writer: Vanessa Tingson 5. Best Peace Advocacy Program - Bid Writer: Esther Subayco 6. Best Inclusivity Program for Differently-Abled Persons - Bid Writer: Rica Joyce Orense 7. Most Outstanding Associate Member - Bid Writer: Ginro Palermo 8. Best Local Community Impact Program - Bid Writer: Ginro Palermo 9. Best Local Growth and Development Program - Bid Writer: Josel P. Osal.

JCI Bacolod’s impressive list of awards showcases the chapter’s commitment to excellence, community service, and leadership development. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the unwavering support and contributions from its stakeholders, partners, sponsors, and beneficiaries.

JCI Bacolod extends its deepest gratitude to these partners for their continued trust and collaboration, which have been instrumental in the chapter’s success.

Together, they continue to drive impactful programs and initiatives that make a positive difference in the community.