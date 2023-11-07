JO employee may lose job for mistreating complaint

A female job order employee assigned to the Civil Registrar’s Office at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) is now facing non-renewal of her appointment after she allegedly mistreated a client who was processing a death certificate on November 3.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, November 6, that City Civil Registrar Hermilo Pauyon already submitted the names of the two employees assigned at Window 3, but none of them admitted the complaint that was reported on “Isugid Mo Kay Mayor” radio program on Sunday, November 5.

He said the employees were presented to his office Monday, but they denied the allegations against them.

He added that they will review the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area to determine the identity of the employee who accommodated the complainant.

The male complainant, whose name is being withheld, told the mayor that on November 3, the female employee assigned at Window 3 was so unkind when he was only asking about the processing of the death certificate.

Benitez said the employees denied that they mistreated or shouted at the complainant.

“We will retrieve the copy of the CCTV so we will know what really happened on that day,” he said.

He added that once they determine that one of them mistreated the complainant, she will face non-renewal of her appointment since she’s a job order employee.

“We are looking for an employee who can help and perform for the good of the city,” the mayor stressed.

Benitez noted that at every flag ceremony, he reminded the employees to do what is good for the people of Bacolod.

“It’s their lookout, so they will stay on their job,” the mayor said.

Moreover, Pauyon said he already conducted the investigation and reassigned the two personnel assigned at Window 3 to another section inside the office.

“I talked with them, but no one admitted the complaint,” he said.

He added that the personnel assigned to Window 3 had been working at BCGC for almost a year as job order employees.

Pauyon reminded his personnel to maintain the protocol inside their office to observe proper behavior and to accommodate the concerns of all the clients who are processing their documents in a nice way.*