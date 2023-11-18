Job fair caravan for overseas employment held

At least 1,000 job seekers for overseas employment joined in the job fair caravan facilitated by the Department of Migrant Workers in partnership with Congressman Greg Gasataya and the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) at the Main Atrium, SM City Bacolod on Friday morning, November 17.

Gasataya said it's the first time that the agency held the job fair caravan for overseas employment in the city.

He added it's an opportunity for the Bacolodnons who are seeking jobs overseas.

"I requested the Department of Migrant Workers early this year to hold the job fair caravan with at least 15 overseas companies from Manila and Iloilo so that our constituents can apply directly and even outside Bacolod job seekers," he said.

The lawmaker noted that there are about 3,000 job openings through these companies and placement agencies which were accredited and supervised by the department.

"We want to make sure that the placement agencies were scrutinized by the government to avoid illegal recruitment," Gasataya said.

He said these companies offered skilled workers, and crew ships among others.

He added that job seekers were only required to submit their resume, and passport, among other requirements.

"If they comply with all the requirements, they will be hired immediately," Gasataya said.

He said it's big for the Bacolodnons to find jobs abroad to support their families.

Gasataya disclosed that they can schedule again for the next job fair in Bacolod for overseas employment.*