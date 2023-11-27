Joyous luminescence unfolds at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod

Marking its third annual celebration of holiday welcoming, A Joyous Luminescence unfolded as a vibrant tribute to Bacolod's cultural richness, showcasing its artistry, talent, and community spirit on November 23 with Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod's very own version of "Santa's Workshop." The event was graced by media friends, corporate clients, artists, affiliates, suppliers, and partners.

The event began with the launching of "Light and Life Through Glass", a stained-glass art exhibit by Bacolodnon artist Sharon Agapuyan.

The stained-glass showcase intends to embark its viewers into a visual odyssey through the transformative medium of glass, each piece reflecting a chapter in the artist's profound exploration of life's essence.

For the artist, Ms. Sharon, "Light is truly a gift from our Creator. Just like in life, we need people behind us or people who "have our backs" to support and guide us. In life, we need people to show us our wonderful colors and to help us shine."

The ceremonial ribbon cutting was led by distinguished guests of honors Ms. Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., Hon. Em Ang, Bacolod City Councilor and the featured artist herself, Ms. Sharon Agapuyan.

Guests were then invited to the Marapara pool deck at the second level for the Ceremonial Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Adding a touch of grace to the event, the attendees were honored by the presence of His Excellency, Abp. Charles John Brown D.D., Papal Nuncio to the Philippines.

Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod's General Manager, Sherwin Lucas, set the stage for the evening with an opening address that eloquently captured the essence of the festivities. "This year's "Santa's workshop" serves as a symbolic reflection of the dedication and diligence we invest daily in our own workshop of crafting unforgettable moments," he said, emphasizing how the Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod team works hard to deliver significant connections and top-notch service to its guests.

His Excellency Archbishop Charles John Brown, D.D., brought his distinguished presence to the gathering, delivering insightful reflections that resonated perfectly with the spirit of the festive season. He drew a profound connection to the essence of Christmas, underscoring the symbolic journey of Jesus' birth as a powerful metaphor for the world embracing the love of God within each of us.

"For me, as the papal nuncio, it gives me a lot of happiness and joy to be with you this evening, to be a part of this wonderful tree lighting ceremony. May this Christmas be a time to receive the love of God in us and recognize the love of God in others and try to receive them as our brothers and sisters.," he said.

Representing the office of the Mayor, Bacolod City Councilor Em Ang in her speech, emphasized the importance of celebrating the holidays with a particular focus on gratitude and thanksgiving.

The ceremonial tree lighting started with a captivating storytelling performance that brought characters revolving around "Santa's Workshop" to life. The Yuri Crew, dressed as elves, set the stage with an interactive dance, followed by the entrance of a marching band and a dynamic drum and bugle performance by the Domingo Lacson National High School students. The heightened performance paved the way for Santa Claus's entrance as the story's main character, leading the honorable guests to the tree-lighting podium.

With the countdown prompting the moment, the tree lit up in a grandiose fashion, marking the beginning of the hotel's festive celebration.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to the Thanksgiving reception at the hotel's Arima restaurant. In the main foyer, the angelic voices of the CenterPhil Montessori International School - Children's Chorus, under the guidance of pianist and trainer Prof. Alexander Magno Romero, warmly welcomed everyone.

The Thanksgiving Dinner unfolded as an opulent spread of holiday-themed delights meticulously crafted by Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod's talented culinary team led by Executive Sous Chef Billy Andaca and Sous Chef Diego Trillana. The stars of the buffet were the succulent roasted turkey topped with a rich and flavorful touch of tarragon gravy and Park Inn's juicy Christmas Ham. Guests were treated to an elevated dinner experience with live music in the background.

Commemorating the true spirit of Thanksgiving, Ms. Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., shared a heartfelt toast, inspiring gratitude among the gathered guests and team members.

To add a delightful finale, the event concluded with an eagerly anticipated raffle draw featuring prizes such as assorted food and beverage vouchers and stay vouchers from Park Inn by Radisson hotels nationwide. Adding a touch of festive magic, Santa Claus and his Christmas elves personally distributed charming Christmas, ensuring every guest left with a warm and memorable holiday keepsake.