JTI awarded Philippine top employer for the third consecutive year

JTI has been certified Top Employer in the Philippines for the third year in a row. The award acknowledges JTI’s continuing commitment to creating a great place to work for its diverse workforce located across 3 entities in the country.

“The certification by Top Employers Institute cements JTI’s reputation in the Philippines as an employer that puts our people first. It recognizes that our people are at the heart of everything we do and shows the progress we continue to make in improving our work environment, caring about the wellbeing of our employees, as well as our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Ari Wisnubroto, People & Culture Director, JTI Philippines.

JTI is one of only 12 companies to be honored with the Top Employer award in the Philippines.

JTI ensures that its employees and their families have the best-in-class support thanks to the likes of its progressive family leave policy, enabling eligible employees across the country to benefit from 20 weeks fully paid leave when welcoming a child, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or the way they become parents.

JTI has also implemented flexible working measures as well as providing notable support to various underrepresented groups, including, but not limited to, supporting women in leadership roles and LGBTQ+ communities.

JTI in the Philippines also achieved the highest scores possible for the likes of people strategy, leadership, work environment, purpose and values, ethics and integrity, and sustainability, among others.

“While we are very pleased to have received the Top Employer certification for the third consecutive year, we are even more delighted that the various initiatives we have put in place in the Philippines have helped improve our employees’ wellbeing, job satisfaction and opportunities to continue to develop their careers,” Wisnubroto added. “

"In a country where we have grown significantly in recent years, it is crucial that we strive to be the best we can be for our people and continue to nurture our talent at all levels of the organization for sustained business growth.”

For JTI in the Philippines, this Top Employer 2024 certification is just the latest addition to a list of awards recognizing its people practices and commitment to employee wellbeing in the country.

In 2023, for example, JTI received EY’s Global Equality Standard (GES) for equality, diversity and inclusion excellence, and was the first company in the Philippines to receive such an accreditation.(PR)