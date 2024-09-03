Kabankalan City creates Task Force Baha to address flooding problem

A Task Force Baha was created in Kabankalan City to solve the decade-long flooding problem in the city.

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda said under his first term he wants to make a step to address and give a solution to the flooding problem.

We have a proposal to make Kabanakalan flood-free in a proposal and resolution of the Sangguniang Panlungsod which also gave the mayor the authority to look for funds to be used to solve the flooding problem on June 8, 2023.

A maximum of P2 billion has been determined as an initial funding requirement.

"Every time there is low pressure and typhoon, we have that fear of flooding. So, we need to find the solution," Miranda said.

Task Force Baha is chaired by Miranda himself.

Meanwhile, Miranda revealed that after initial consultation with residents of the city, the Miranda-Miranda tandem for the coming 2025 election is acceptable.

" At first it was only a sort of a float float because the other camps are also making float float. But the tandem is serious," Miranda said referring to him seeking a re-election and his wife Divina for Vice Mayor.

His wife is a public-school teacher. (TDE)