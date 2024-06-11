Bacolod

Kabankalan City Mayor commends PALARO qualifiers

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized the young athletes who did their best in competing for the various field of sports and encouraged them to give their best for the forthcoming sports competition to be held in Cebu City.
Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized the young athletes who did their best in competing for the various field of sports and encouraged them to give their best for the forthcoming sports competition to be held in Cebu City.
Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized these young athletes during the Flag Raising ceremony held at the City Hall grounds on June 10, 2024.
Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized these young athletes during the Flag Raising ceremony held at the City Hall grounds on June 10, 2024.
Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda instilled in the young athletes the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among the youth and commended the athletes' dedication to their training and the support systems provided by their schools and families.
Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda instilled in the young athletes the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among the youth and commended the athletes' dedication to their training and the support systems provided by their schools and families.

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized the city athletes during the flag-raising ceremony held last June 10, 2024, at the Kabanklan City Hall. 

He congratulated the athletes who were qualified to compete in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa to be held in Cebu City on July 6-16, 2024. 

The Kabankalanon athletes who will represent the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association delegation include Aehro Jeush Tibus, Swimming Boys category from Southland Catholic College; Jo Vincent Vonn Martir for the Billiards - 9 Balls Boys from Kabankalan Catholic College and for the Athletics Girls, Louielyn Castel, Chrishia Mabasa, Ahleia Marie Miraflor and Joanna Marie Alulod of Magballo Elementary School. 

Mayor Miranda reaffirmed his commitment to support the athletes, emphasizing his sports advocacy tagline, "Basta Sports Support." 

He highlighted the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among the youth and commended the athletes' dedication to their training and the support systems provided by their schools and families.| Kabankalan City LGU photos

More News

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph