Kabankalan City Mayor commends PALARO qualifiers

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda recognized the city athletes during the flag-raising ceremony held last June 10, 2024, at the Kabanklan City Hall.

He congratulated the athletes who were qualified to compete in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa to be held in Cebu City on July 6-16, 2024.

The Kabankalanon athletes who will represent the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association delegation include Aehro Jeush Tibus, Swimming Boys category from Southland Catholic College; Jo Vincent Vonn Martir for the Billiards - 9 Balls Boys from Kabankalan Catholic College and for the Athletics Girls, Louielyn Castel, Chrishia Mabasa, Ahleia Marie Miraflor and Joanna Marie Alulod of Magballo Elementary School.

Mayor Miranda reaffirmed his commitment to support the athletes, emphasizing his sports advocacy tagline, "Basta Sports Support."

He highlighted the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among the youth and commended the athletes' dedication to their training and the support systems provided by their schools and families.| Kabankalan City LGU photos