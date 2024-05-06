Kabankalan day care centers get equipment from city

To better equip Day Care Centers and child development workers (CDWs) with essential equipment's and materials in their task of molding the children of Kabankalan City, Mayor Benjie Miranda and Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco turned over materials last May 3 at the City Hall lobby.

A total of 68 rubber mats were distributed to 17 CDW, ensuring safe and comfortable environments for the children under their care.

According to Miranda, this is in recognition of the CDW invaluable roles in nurturing the next generation.

In addition, 300 kiddie chairs were provided to enhance the learning spaces for young minds to thrive.

Eleven CDWs were given refrigerators empowering them to store nutritious food items and maintain a healthy environment for the children they serve.

The mayor said he hopes that the equipment given by the city government will help the CDWs in their tasks in teaching the children of the city. (PR)