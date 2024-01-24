Kabankalan election officer resigns

Kabankalan City election officer Jonna Cabanilla has resigned from her post for personal reasons after two years in service.

This was confirmed by the provincial Commission on Elections supervisor, Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria, on Tuesday, January 23.

Taking over the post left by Cabanilla is senior election assistant officer Analliza Edral as officer-in-charge of Comelec-Kabankalan, he said.

Ananoria said that Cabanilla personally paid P2,000 each to the 660 Election Board support staff she hired during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in October last year.

A total of P1.3 million was shelled out by Cabanilla after they were not paid their honorarium for serving during the electoral process as they were not included in Comelec Resolution No. 10924.

Under the guidelines, the staff who served during the elections will receive P5,500 each.

Controversy arose after those who were hired as support staff complained that they were not paid for their services.

In a message obtained by local media, Cabanilla said, "I would like to personally inform you that I have already resigned from Comelec. I am no longer connected as of today. I have been receiving threats to my safety; hence, I came up with such a decision."

"The issue on your compensation is in National Comelec, and it will continue to be tackled. As per the provincial Comelec, they will be the ones to follow up on the status of the compensation for Kabankalan and Himamaylan," she said.

Ananoria said that despite her resignation, Cabanilla could still face civil and criminal charges.

He also confirmed that the case is still pending at the poll body's national office.

Meanwhile, Ananoria said that Comelec has assigned new election officers in Himamaylan City and La Carlota City.*