Kabankalan releases payout to cancer, dialysis patients

A total of 33 cancer and dialysis patients received a total of P240,000 in medical assistance from the City Government of Kabakalan.

Mayor Benjie Miranda with Councilor Joan Daclan Cagape led the payout at the Kabankalan City Hall lobby on May 10.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office released P5,000 each to the 19 patients who are undergoing dialysis,or a total of P95,000; 13 cancer patients received P10,000 each, a total of P130,000 pesos; and one patient with a lingering illness received P15,000.

Miranda reaffirmed his commitment to consistently provide aid to those in need and wished for their recovery.

The mayor emphasized the importance of good health over material wealth.

He also announced adjustments to burial assistance, increasing it from P3,000 to a range of P5,000 to P10,000.

The hospital bill assistance was also increased to a maximum of P10,000.

Councilor Joan Cagape relayed her well wishes for the patients' fast recovery.

Cyril Ramos, DSWD head, urged the patients "to maintain their optimism throughout their recovery process." (PR)