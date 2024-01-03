KABANKALAN TOPS LIST | Negros Occidental records 67 firecracker-related injuries

Negros Occidental had 67 firecracker-related injuries from December 21, 2023, to January 2, 2024, based on the data of the Provincial Health Office.

The records showed that Bacolod City posted nine firecracker-related incidents, including four cases at the sentinel site and five who were admitted to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

Data released by the PHO on Tuesday, January 2, showed that they have recorded 38 blast and burn injuries with no amputations.

They have also recorded 16 eye injuries, of which two were tagged as blast/burn injuries with no amputation.

Two were tagged as blast/burn injuries with amputation.

Kabankalan City has the highest number of firecracker injuries in the province, with 12, followed by Hinigaran town with seven, and Bago City - five.

The two amputations were noted to be from Kabankalan City and Hinigaran town.

Fifty-two of the patients were later sent home, while five were transferred to a higher medical facility, and one was required hospital admission.

The monitoring period for firecracker-related incidents will continue until Saturday, January 6.

The PHO also noted that they also saw an increase in cardiovascular-related illnesses during the holiday period.*