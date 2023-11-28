Kabankalan's Sinulog tribal contest champion to get P2M worth of projects

A P2 million worth of projects will be awarded to the champion of the 2024 Sinulog sa Kabankalan tribal competition.

This was agreed during the meeting of the Kabankalan Sinulog Foundation, Inc. on Friday, November 24, led by its board chairman Rey Cordero, Joestar Bandojo, chairman of the Tribal Competition; Jerzy Guanzon, chairman of the Miss Sinulog, Pageant Elsie Sabay, chairman of the Fluvial Parade and Roger Regalia, chair for the Special Events.

The meeting, held at the session hall of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, was also attended by representatives of the 32 barangays of the city.

The organizers decided to select 10 barangays to participate in the Tribal Parade competition.

It was also decided during the meeting that the remaining 22 barangays drew lots to determine their participation in the Miss Sinulog pageant and Fluvial Parade.

Mayor Benjie Miranda, who also attended the meeting, appreciated the active participation of all the barangays of the city.

The mayor urged the punong barangay "to elevate their performances to attract more tourists and promote the festivity on a grand scale."

Aside from a P120,000 in cash prize, the champion barangay tribe will also receive a trophy.

The 1st runner up will receive a P1,500,000 worth of projects, the P100,000 cash, and trophy; 2nd runner up, P1,000,000 worth of projects, P80,000 cash, and trophy; and the 3rd runner up, P750,000 worth of projects, P50,000 in cash, and trophy.

Non-winning participants will each receive consolation prizes and P300,000 worth of projects, P30,000 in cash, and trophies.*