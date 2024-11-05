Kanlaon ashfall detected in some areas in La Castellana, La Carlota

Thin ash falls were detected in some barangays in La Carlota City and La Castellana on Sunday after Kanlaon Volcano continued its degassing activity.

La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on said on Monday that he received reports that a thin ash falls and smell of sulfur was detected in Brgy. Ara-al on November 3.

The monitoring station of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) in La Carlota reported that on November 2 ashfall was also reported in Brgy. Yubo.

However, Jalando-on said when it was checked it was only the sulfur smell that was confirmed.

In La Castellana, John de Asis, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said that a thin ash fall was also detected in Brgy. Robles in the town prosper. But de Asis said the smell of sulfur was detected in Brgy. Cabagna-an on Sunday afternoon.

De Asis said the Air Quality Monitoring machines installed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Brgy. Robles and Biak-na Bato have not detected air that is at hazardous levels.

Both local government units advised their residents to stay in their respective houses and wear face masks especially those with illnesses and senior citizens. (TDE)