Kanlaon eruption affects 11 LGUs in Negros Island

A TOTAL of 11 of local government units (LGUs) in Negros Island reported ashfall and a sulfuric smell following the explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano Sunday evening, March 15, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said another moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit of Kanlaon Volcano at 6:07 p.m., generating a five-kilometer-high eruption column that is drifting to the southeast and northeast.

This is the third event at Kanlaon this year, following similar eruptions in February 19 and 26, 2026, Phivolcs said.

It added that Alert Level 2 is maintained over Kanlaon Volcano and entry into the four-kilometer PDZ (Permanent Danger Zone) must be prohibited.

Regional, provincial, and local authorities reported light to moderate ashfall in at least 54 barangays across 11 LGUs.

Negros Occidental Provincial Government records revealed that the affected areas include the cities of San Carlos, Himamaylan, Kabankalan, and municipalities of Binalbagan, La Castellana Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Pontevedra, and Ilog.

In Negros Oriental, it also affected the residents of Canlaon City, where the volcano is situated.

Some LGUs in Negros Island also suspended classes on Monday, March 16, 2026, due to Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

These LGUs include Himamaylan City and municipalities of La Castellana and Isabela.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya also advised residents to exercise caution as ashfall and other indirect effects may reach Bacolod City depending on wind conditions.

"As a precaution, please limit outdoor activities and wear a mask when going outside," Gasataya said. (MAP)