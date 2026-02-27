Kanlaon eruption affects 12 LGUs in Negros Island

A TOTAL of 12 local government units (LGUs) in Negros Island reported ashfall and a sulfuric smell following the explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano Thursday evening, February 26, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater at 7:04 p.m. and it lasted for two minutes.

The eruption generated a dense dark plume that rose 2,500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

Incandescent ballistics were observed to have rained around the crater while pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descended the eastern and southeastern upper slopes within two kilometers of the summit crater, Phivolcs said.

The event was immediately followed by continuous ash emission, and Phivolcs was assessing the monitoring parameters within the next 24 hours for possible changes in the current Alert Level status of the volcano.

Regional, provincial, and local authorities reported light to moderate ashfall in at least 38 bbarangays across 12 LGUs.

Negros Occidental Provincial Government records revealed that the affected areas include the cities of La Carlota, Himamaylan, Kabankalan, San Carlos, and municipalities of Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Pontevedra, and La Castellana.

In Negros Oriental, it also affected the residents of Canlaon City, where the volcano is situated.

Some LGUs in Negros Island also suspended classes on Friday, February 27, 2026, due to Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

These LGUs include the cities of La Carlota, Himamaylan, Kabankalan, Canlaon, and municipalities of Isabela, Binalbagan, La Castellana, Ilog, Moises Padilla, and Hinigaran.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya also advised residents to exercise caution as ashfall and other indirect effects may reach Bacolod City depending on wind conditions.

"As a precaution, please limit outdoor activities and wear a mask when going outside," Gasataya said.

The moderately explosive eruption occurred exactly one week after a similar event on February 19, which lasted for two minutes. (MAP)