Kanlaon still not safe

Kanlaon Volcano is still dangerous at this time. More phreatic eruption and magmatic eruption is still possible based on facts gathered by experts.

Force evacuation is also advised within the four kilometer permanent danger zone. The advise were made by Ma. Antonia Bornas, Chief Science Research Specialist of Phivolcs and Teresito Bacolcol, Phivolcs Director in a briefing/update they gave to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at the Governor’s Office, Monday.

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan meanwhile said there are still 200 families composed of 800 individuals at the four kilometer danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano and that forced evacuation is ready anytime.(Teresa D. Ellera)