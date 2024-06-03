Kanlaon Volcano erupts

(UPDATED) KANLAON Volcano erupted at 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, producing a 5,000-meter plume, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Phivolcs raised the alert level for Kanlaon Volcano from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, indicating current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could potentially lead to further explosive eruptions.

The agency advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfalls, and landslides.

Residents near the volcano are also advised to cover their noses and mouths with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask in case of ash fall.

Kanlaon Volcano straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. (SunStar Bacolod)