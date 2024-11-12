Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2

There is no reason yet to increase the alert level of Kanlaon Volcano, Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology said Monday.

This is despite the continued degassing and ash emission at Kanlaon volcano, Alert Level 2 remains in effect over the volcano, with three ashing events noted in the past 24 hours, according to PHIVOLCS.

Kanlaon Volcano also emitted 3,010 sulfur dioxides (SO2) from its crater on Nov. 10. While the gas emission was not high, it was beyond its normal activities. But we have to address it on day-to-day basis, to get the parameters, Bacolcol said.

He also reported light traces of ashfall and sulfurous odor in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental. Office of Civil Defense Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno has ordered OCD in Western Visayas to prepare for worst-case scenarios, such as when a volcanic eruption coincides with a typhoon. “Preparing for the worst-case scenario is crucial for saving lives.

We must ensure that our response plans are robust and ready to be implemented at a moment’s notice, especially in the face of potential natural disasters,” Nepomuceno said.

Bacolcol said that while the tropical storm has no connection with the activities of the Kanlaon volcano, torrential rains may mobilize lahar deposits from the crater. Residents near the river should be alert, even those beyond the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone, he added. If there is torrential rainfall, they have to evacuate, Bacolcol said. (TDE)