Kanlaon Volcano still on Alert Level 2

Magmatic Explosive Eruption is possible for Kanlaon Volcano though it is under tight monitoring, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Mari-Andylene Quintia, Phivolcs resident volcanologist warned Thursday.

Quintia though said the volcano is still under Alert Level 2 and that the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is strictly observed.

Magmatic eruptions include the ejection of lava or tephra from a magma source within the earth. There is a significant range in the intensity, magnitude, explosivity, eruption rate, and amount of magma erupted. Magmatic eruptions are generally described as being effusive or explosive, Quintia said.

She said that based on their latest monitoring in the past 24 hours they have monitored 79 volcanic quakes, 11,556 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux and ground deformation has been detected.

Quintia said, that Phivolcs is closely monitoring the volcano because there is a great indication based on the parameters of Phivolcs that magmatic eruption would occur.

" We want the public to prepare," she said.

She said if Alert Level 3 would be declared, the permanent danger zone would be extended to six from four kilometers. (TDE)