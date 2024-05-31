Kapatiran peace and development community to rise in northern Negros

A peace and development community (PDC) will soon rise for former rebels who belong to the Kapatiran para sa Progresong Panlipunan (Kapatiran) in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

The PDC will be established as a Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) project of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

First Lt. Dan Carlo Samoza, civil-military operations officer of the Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion, said in an interview on Wednesday they conducted an assessment and survey of the site in Sitio Huebesan, Barangay Celestino Villacin, earlier this month together with troops of the 542nd Engineering Brigade (EBDe).

“After this, the implementation of the project is set to start in the third quarter,” he added.

The PDC components include housing, livelihood, daycare center, health center, and public market.

“They would have access to all services offered by the government,” Samoza said.

Kapatiran is the new name of Rebolusyonaryong Partido Ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPM-P/RPA-ABB) Tabara-Paduano Group (TPG) in line with its institutional transformation after entering into a peace agreement with the national government.

The RPA-ABB is a breakaway group of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Mamad Gandarosa Jr., community environment and natural resources office officer-in-charge; Antonio Agabon, Kapatiran Cadiz City Chapter president; and Nelsan Marie Vedasto, OPAPRU project development officer, joined Samoza and Capt. Emerson Tapang, 542EBDe operations officer, during the site visit.

Samoza said the PDC will serve as a symbol of the Kapatiran’s transition to mainstream society.

“It will highlight their key role in peace-building efforts and will be a reaffirmation of their commitment to the progress of our nation, particularly in northern Negros,” he added.

PAMANA is a key component of the comprehensive peace process in the national government’s program for convergence of peace and development.

It is an integral part of the government’s commitment, under the 2019 Clarificatory Implementing Document (CID) signed by the RPM-P/RPA-ABB TPG and the Philippine government on July 19, 2019, towards the completion of the commitments in the 2000 peace deal.

The CID is regarded as the ultimate and definitive settlement of the peace deal, ending the years of armed confrontation between the state and the RPA-ABB.

Through the PAMANA, the government aims to extend development interventions to communities affected by conflict and poverty, promote sustainable peace and development, and support conflict resolution and reconciliation. (PNA)