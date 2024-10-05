Kasalan at Kotilyon 2024 highlights Negros Cultural Heritage

The Kasalan at Kotilyon event held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central on September 28-29, 2024 has accentuated the best wedding planning and organization and also the cultural heritage of both Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

Weddings are the most important event in the lives of those forming a union and family and they should be handled by those who are already experts in the wedding industry.

The event was a remarkable one that highlighted the beauty and diversity of both provinces, offering a unique platform for local vendors and tourism stakeholders.

The event featured an array of wedding-related exhibits, from bridal fashion to event décor, alongside tourism showcases that promoted the stunning destinations and experiences in Negros Oriental.

Attendees could explore incorporating local flavors and sights into their weddings, enhancing the overall experience for couples and guests.

Interactive workshops and presentations offered insights from industry experts, focusing on everything from wedding trends to travel tips for honeymoon destinations.

Kasalan at Kotilyon 2024 served not only as a source of inspiration for couples but also as a celebration of the vibrant tourism offerings in the Negros Island Region, making it a significant event for both the wedding and tourism industries.