KBP, Bacolod honor broadcasters at Tingug kag Handurawan awards

THE Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP)-Negros Occidental Chapter and the Bacolod City Government recognized broadcasters and radio programs for excellence in journalism, storytelling, and responsible broadcasting during the Tingug kag Handurawan Awards at L’Fisher Hotel on March 14, 2026.

The awarding ceremony is a joint project of the KBP-Negros Occidental Chapter and Bacolod City as part of the city’s celebration of World Radio Day.

The event was attended by Mayor Greg Gasataya, also former radio reporter himself, the members of the City Council, and former councilor Alex Paglumotan as guest speaker.

Gasataya also recalled his early days at Bombo Radyo Bacolod in 1993 and the challenges journalists faced in delivering accurate information to the public.

“I remember my time as a reporter at Bombo Radyo Bacolod way back in 1993. Those were challenging years in bringing precise and correct information to our listeners,” Gasataya said.

"With the advent of technology, there was a point when media had to evolve and adapt to what was happening around us. I am very happy because radio was able to adapt," he said.

On his message, Paglumotan also reflected on the evolution of media and the enduring role of radio in society.

“Before, when we said media, we referred mainly to tri-media. Eventually it evolved into what we now call mass media,” Paglumotan said.

Paglumotan, also a former anchorman of Bombo Radyo, expressed pride in the achievements of fellow broadcasters who have transitioned to public service.

“I am proud of Mayor Greg,” he added, acknowledging their shared history in media.

He also recognized the commitment of media practitioners who continue serving the public despite challenges.

“Sometimes media is misunderstood or misinterpreted, but despite that, our community of broadcasters continues to grow. You all deserve a round of applause,” Paglumotan said.

Paglumotan is the principal author of the Bacolod City ordinance that institutionalized the annual celebration of World Radio Day every February 13.

The measure allows the city to allocate support and funding for programs and activities honoring radio broadcasters and the role of the medium in public information and community development.

Councilor Homer Bais, also a former radio reporter, welcomed the broadcasting community and expressed his appreciation to participants of the celebration.

“Thank you to everyone who joined the 12th World Radio Day celebration,” Bais said.

The program also featured the induction and oath-taking of newly elected officers of the KBP-Negros Occidental Chapter, followed by the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding individuals and programs in the local broadcasting industry.

The awardees include the following:

Entertainment:

-- Best Female Program Presenter – Entertainment: Joy Quidato Pastoral (1233 DYVS)

-- Best Male Program Presenter – Entertainment: Renato “Boy” Duran (DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

Entertainment Program:

-- Best Entertainment Program – AM Category: Good Morning Philippines: Ehemplo! (DYWB Bombo Radyo Bacolod)

-- Best Entertainment Program – FM Category: i Aga Na (94.3 iFM Bacolod).

Radio Drama:

-- Best Radio Drama – AM Category: Dabudabo: A Legacy of Hope Through Hiligaynon Storytelling (RMN DYHB Bacolod 747)

-- Best Radio Drama – FM Category: Dear iFM (94.3 iFM Bacolod).

Special Recognition:

-- Broadcast Engineering: Julemer Perasol (DYKS 91.9 Love Radio Bacolod)

-- Administrative and Management: Nona Magbanua (DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod).

News and Current Affairs:

-- Best News Program – AM Category: Straight to the Point: Bacolod’s Morning Wake-Up Call (DYHB RMN Bacolod 747)

-- Best News Program – FM Category: Top of the Hour News – It’s All for You in the Afternoon (Star FM Loose End)

-- News Presenter of the Year: Wilma Sugaton (DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

-- Male News Presenter of the Year: Yves Montecillo (DYHB RMN Bacolod 747)

-- Reporter of the Year: Lourd John Diaz (DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

-- Anchorman of the Year: Eric Magbanua (DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

Lifetime Achievement:

-- Icon of Radio Award: Jose Francisco Muñoz (DYKS 91.9 Love Radio Bacolod)

he evening concluded with the introduction of a new recognition by the KBP Negros Occidental Chapter -- the Order of Mic and Gavel (OMG) Award, unveiled by Dr. Joeny Bigay.

“No technology, digital platform, or manmade or natural calamities can diminish the power of radio and its relevance. Radio is the most resilient medium and the last medium standing, no matter what,” Bigay said.

The award serves as the highest institutional recognition for former or active KBP members who have successfully transitioned from media to public service, highlighting how the values of journalism -- truth, justice, and fair play -- continue to guide leaders even in government.

The first recipients of the Order of Mic and Gavel Award were Paglumotan, Bais, and Gasataya.

All three honorees were recognized for their distinguished careers in broadcasting and for continuing to serve the public through leadership roles in government and community development. (MAP)