Keep your kidneys healthy by drinking 10-12 glasses of water everyday

The Renal Care and Transplant Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) launched the celebration of National Kidney Month 2024 last June 3, 2024, at the West Tower Pantry.

Dr. Alexander Kent Achurra, Head of the Kidney Transplant Unit (KTU) delivered opening remarks in the ceremony marked by a spirit of hope and unity, as key figures gathered to show their unwavering support for kidney health awareness. Dr. Achurra expressed his gratitude to the institution's top management for their continuous support of the RCTC. Following inspiring address, ribbon-cutting ceremony took place symbolizing the official launch of National Kidney Month 2024.

Alongside Dr. Achurra were Dr. Maricris Araneta, head of RCTC; Dr. Eirene Ayalin, head of the Public Health Unit (PHU); Ms. Shareen Caelian, Supervising Administrative Officer for Finance; Ms. Ana Rose Mahilum, OIC-Chief Administrative Officer; Ms. Marybeth Marcial, Chief Nurse; and Dr. Julian Salvador Vinco, head of the Stone Center. They stood united in their commitment to promoting kidney health and supporting those affected by kidney-related issues.

Ms. Catherine Infante of the PHU provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the diverse activities planned for the entire month of June. From educational workshops and health screenings to community outreach programs, her overview promised an enlightening and full of impact series of events dedicated to spreading awareness and offering support to individuals battling with kidney diseases. As the event drew close, Dr. Julian Salvador Vinco, in his closing remarks, reiterated the significance of coming together as a community to address the challenges faced by individuals with kidney health issues. He emphasized the importance of having healthy kidneys, reminding the audience that simply drinking 10 to 12 glasses of water per day and maintaining an active lifestyle can prevent renal disease.

The opening ceremony of National Kidney Month 2024 highlighted the importance of kidney health and working together for a healthier future. The event combined dedication, knowledge, and empathy, setting the stage for a month filled with advocacy, support, and hope for a better tomorrow for the patients of Negros. |Horizon/CLMMRH