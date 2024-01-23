Keimyung U brings ‘Hallyu’ to Bacolod mall

Korean talents through cultural performances and exhibitions were unleashed by the global volunteer corps of Keimyung University this weekend at SM City Bacolod.

The K-wave – also known as Hallyu (한류) – presentations through music, dance and sports was an entertaining treat for mall-goers.

Keimyung University, also known by its abbreviated form KMU, is a 124-year old institution based in the city of Daegu in South Korea.

Through its volunteers, alumni and officers, KMU promotes both traditional and pop cultural products and the Korean lifestyle all over the world.

SM City Bacolod was the scene of a Hallyu weekend, as the KMU corps members showcased their dance moves, first to K-pop upbeat music and then the more somber and mesmerizing traditional fan dance, also known as the buchaechum (부채춤).

The beat of Jung-go drums echoed through the SM atrium, giving the audience this glimpse of Korean culture. Lastly, taekwondo performances showcased not only the physical prowess but also the discipline required of this ancient form of martial arts.

And so it was a satisfying Hallyu weekend for the city’s K-wave lovers.

Bacolod has fully embraced all things Korean, getting in to the K-drama and K-pop craze, following fashion and lifestyle trends, and eagerly devouring the likes of kimchi, bulgogi and samgyupsal. (PR)